Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EAT. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Brinker International Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE EAT opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $42.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,609,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 102,122 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brinker International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 595,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after acquiring an additional 46,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after acquiring an additional 42,373 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

