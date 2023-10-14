Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85. Flywire has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -120.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,271,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,790.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,271,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,790.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $337,179.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 989,312 shares in the company, valued at $29,115,452.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,242 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,779. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Flywire during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Flywire by 457.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Flywire during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

