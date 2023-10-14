Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Bucher Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BCHHF opened at $400.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.86. Bucher Industries has a 1-year low of $400.00 and a 1-year high of $445.00.

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

