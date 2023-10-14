Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock opened at C$2.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.23. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public has a 1-year low of C$2.11 and a 1-year high of C$3.60.

About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, demand, savings, time, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

