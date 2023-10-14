Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Performance
Shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock opened at C$2.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.23. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public has a 1-year low of C$2.11 and a 1-year high of C$3.60.
About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.