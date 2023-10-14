Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Major Shareholder Buys $20,240.55 in Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 957 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $20,240.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,686,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,663,806.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eli Samaha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Eli Samaha purchased 881 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,941.50.

On Monday, October 2nd, Eli Samaha acquired 3,466 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $73,756.48.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Eli Samaha purchased 12,196 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $259,774.80.

On Monday, September 25th, Eli Samaha acquired 7,553 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $160,878.90.

On Thursday, September 21st, Eli Samaha bought 8,884 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $188,785.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Eli Samaha bought 197,705 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $4,230,887.00.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SNV opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.04. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

