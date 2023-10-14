Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell Sells 1,141 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $10,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.75 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 34.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

