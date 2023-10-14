P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Short Interest Update

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the September 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DNB Markets lowered P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

P/F Bakkafrost Price Performance

About P/F Bakkafrost

BKFKF opened at $48.75 on Friday. P/F Bakkafrost has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $71.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.95.

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.

