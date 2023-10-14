Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $9.93 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.
About Bank of Ireland Group
