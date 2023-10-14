Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $9.93 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

