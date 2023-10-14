The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

The Bidvest Group Trading Down 1.2 %

BDVSY opened at $28.79 on Friday. The Bidvest Group has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14.

The Bidvest Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. The Bidvest Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

