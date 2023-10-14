Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the September 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BDRFY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

BDRFY stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Articles

