Citigroup Cuts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $155.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $216.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.22.

NYSE:EL opened at $137.68 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $136.30 and a one year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.2% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.2% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 21.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

