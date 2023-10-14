Barclays Trims Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price to $85.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMN

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.7 %

EMN opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.70.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.