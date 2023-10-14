Bank of America Trims KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Target Price to $12.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.26.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in KeyCorp by 330.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in KeyCorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

