Textron (NYSE:TXT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $73.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Textron stock opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Textron has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.84%.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Textron by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

