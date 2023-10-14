Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $28.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.