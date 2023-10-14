Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) PT Raised to GBX 1,740

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 1,710 ($20.93) to GBX 1,740 ($21.30) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JTKWY opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.69.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Just Eat Takeaway.com
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.