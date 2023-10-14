Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) PT Raised to GBX 1,740

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 1,710 ($20.93) to GBX 1,740 ($21.30) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JTKWY opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.69.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace in the Netherlands and internationally. It focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

