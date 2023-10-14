GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) PT Lowered to GBX 340

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 375 ($4.59) to GBX 340 ($4.16) in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on GB Group from GBX 335 ($4.10) to GBX 285 ($3.49) in a report on Monday, June 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GB Group
GB Group Price Performance
About GB Group
GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GB Group
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.