GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) PT Lowered to GBX 340

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 375 ($4.59) to GBX 340 ($4.16) in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on GB Group from GBX 335 ($4.10) to GBX 285 ($3.49) in a report on Monday, June 19th.

GB Group stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. GB Group has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

