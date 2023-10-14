Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AWCMY. Citigroup raised Alumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alumina from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Alumina Price Performance

About Alumina

OTCMKTS:AWCMY opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Alumina has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

