Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on AWCMY. Citigroup raised Alumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alumina from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.
Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.
