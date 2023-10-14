Berenberg Bank Lowers Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Price Target to GBX 5,000

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,800 ($83.23) to GBX 5,000 ($61.20) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
COIHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Croda International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($83.23) to GBX 5,600 ($68.54) in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($80.78) to GBX 6,300 ($77.11) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($95.47) to GBX 6,500 ($79.56) in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Croda International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2629 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.
