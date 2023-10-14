Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

BIRDF opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $8.26.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

