1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) versus TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Financial Review

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) and TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 1847 and TSS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 -20.08% -614.60% -22.75% TSS -2.51% -33.91% -3.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1847 and TSS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 $48.93 million 0.03 -$10.16 million N/A N/A TSS $30.64 million 0.27 -$70,000.00 ($0.06) -6.06

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TSS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1847.

15.3% of 1847 shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of 1847 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of TSS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

1847 has a beta of 3.99, indicating that its share price is 299% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 1847 and TSS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

TSS beats 1847 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing. The Construction segment offers doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles. The Automotive Supplies segment designs and sells horn and safety products and provides vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles. The company was founded by Ellery W. Roberts on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, and mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. The company also provides technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation, facilities management, and IT procurement and reseller services. It serves IT OEM equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

