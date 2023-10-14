MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) vs. Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Financial Analysis

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

MTY Food Group pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Restaurant Brands International pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. MTY Food Group pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Restaurant Brands International pays out 66.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares MTY Food Group and Restaurant Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTY Food Group N/A N/A N/A Restaurant Brands International 15.03% 34.44% 6.55%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTY Food Group N/A N/A N/A $1.41 26.31 Restaurant Brands International $6.78 billion 2.89 $1.01 billion $3.29 19.05

This table compares MTY Food Group and Restaurant Brands International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than MTY Food Group. Restaurant Brands International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MTY Food Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MTY Food Group and Restaurant Brands International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTY Food Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Restaurant Brands International 1 10 14 0 2.52

MTY Food Group presently has a consensus target price of $57.30, suggesting a potential upside of 54.45%. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus target price of $79.58, suggesting a potential upside of 26.98%. Given MTY Food Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MTY Food Group is more favorable than Restaurant Brands International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of MTY Food Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats MTY Food Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc. operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc. and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc. in July 2003. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products. It is also involved in owning and franchising BK, a fast-food hamburger restaurant chain, which offers flame-grilled hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, French fries, soft drinks, and other food items; and PLK quick service restaurants that provide Louisiana-style fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other regional items. In addition, the company owns and franchises FHS quick service restaurants that offer meats and cheese, chopped salads, chili and soups, signature and other sides, soft drinks, and local specialties. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

