Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Insider Tyler Wall Sells 35,000 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $1,290,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,121.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tyler Wall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60.

Nutanix Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $38.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 1.23. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $39.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,656,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,110 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nutanix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,872,000 after purchasing an additional 238,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 98,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

