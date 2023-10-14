IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells $788,535.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $788,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,262,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,159,212.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $825,000.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $840,510.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $846,615.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $1,076,460.00.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $92.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.52. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $141.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 166.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 39.3% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 56,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 123.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.14.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

