Insider Selling: Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) President Sells $1,432,200.00 in Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,432,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,107,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.06 and a 52 week high of $101.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $272.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

WD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WD. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

