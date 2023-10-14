Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells $923,061.20 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 13,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $923,061.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,201.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Velchamy Sankarlingam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 12th, Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $112,114.34.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.13. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

