MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTSI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average is $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $85.42.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $148.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $312,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $213,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $312,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

See Also

