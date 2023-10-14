Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT Lowered to $24.50 at UBS Group

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LBTYA. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.24.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.89). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $234,362.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,247 shares in the company, valued at $735,488.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 12,506 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $234,362.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,247 shares in the company, valued at $735,488.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,025,777.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,546.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,797 shares of company stock worth $2,494,774 over the last ninety days. 9.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 202.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

