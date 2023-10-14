Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

LOAN opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $5.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 95.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

