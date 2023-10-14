LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Raised to $251.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $251.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.90.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $227.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.74 and a 200-day moving average of $216.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total transaction of $753,757.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,918 shares of company stock worth $3,341,622 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,448 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 92.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.