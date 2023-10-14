Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NMRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

In other news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $445,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,664,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,818,553.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $445,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,664,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,818,553.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristina Burow purchased 41,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $563,821.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,825,338 shares in the company, valued at $51,412,542.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,515,460 shares of company stock valued at $58,563,822.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

