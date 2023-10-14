CIBC Trims Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Target Price to C$44.00

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Friday, October 6th.
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.
