ATB Capital Cuts InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target to C$4.25

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE IPO opened at C$2.73 on Tuesday. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of C$2.28 and a 1 year high of C$3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$244.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.61.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). InPlay Oil had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of C$39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 0.434635 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

