Royal Bank of Canada Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$80.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$87.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$81.31.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$82.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$60.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.11.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.02. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of C$11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 10.0823681 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.20%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

