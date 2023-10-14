National Bank Financial Lowers Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to C$43.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STZHF. Credit Suisse Group lowered Stelco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of STZHF opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. Stelco has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

