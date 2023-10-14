United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Utilities Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays cut United Utilities Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.08) to GBX 1,050 ($12.85) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
