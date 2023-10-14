JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Price Target to £111

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £115 ($140.76) to £111 ($135.86) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,145 ($111.93) to GBX 8,805 ($107.77) in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £121.50 ($148.71) to £117 ($143.21) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

OTCMKTS:SPXSY opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $75.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $67.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

