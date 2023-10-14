Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$18.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.53.

Mullen Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$13.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.87. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$12.50 and a 52-week high of C$16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$503.50 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.4014523 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

