Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GEI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.50 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.29.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.98. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.33.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 47.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.4021127 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

