Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.25 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Coty has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 500,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,390,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,390,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Coty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Coty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 36.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 59,897 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

