ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Up 20.0 %

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 8.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 126,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

