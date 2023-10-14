Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target Cut to $298.00

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $334.00 to $298.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

VMI has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $229.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.70 and its 200 day moving average is $271.74. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $228.13 and a 52-week high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 6.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 106,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 20,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 95,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,648,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Articles

