Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) PT Lowered to $12.00

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FULT. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.30 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 576,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 55,286 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $268,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,308,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Fulton Financial by 19.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth $970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

