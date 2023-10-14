Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HWC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.06.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $47,574.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $47,574.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,199.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,704 shares of company stock worth $1,678,019 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,107,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,688,000 after buying an additional 42,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after buying an additional 103,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after buying an additional 266,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

