Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TFC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.64.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE TFC opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.