Jefferies Financial Group Raises Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $58.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE WAL opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $81.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

