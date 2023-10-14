Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) PT Raised to $7.00 at Wedbush

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Immunic Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. Immunic has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $10.84.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Immunic will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Immunic in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 148,684 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Immunic by 31.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

See Also

