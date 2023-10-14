Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $36,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,315.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $36,035.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at $883,315.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,133 shares of company stock valued at $352,046. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $53,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

