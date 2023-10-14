ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Monday, August 14th.

ProPhase Labs Price Performance

Shares of PRPH opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.61 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPH. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 67.3% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 42,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 2,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

