StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded PFSweb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Get PFSweb alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PFSweb

PFSweb Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFSW opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $170.17 million, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.34. PFSweb has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.92 million for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PFSweb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in PFSweb by 87.6% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 85,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in PFSweb in the second quarter valued at $550,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 56.6% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,278,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after buying an additional 823,831 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,137,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 199,438 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PFSweb

(Get Free Report)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.